Los Altos voters face a choice between three candidates for two open city council seats in the Nov. 8 election. 

Read the Town Crier Editorial Board's endorsements for this race here

Three candidates are seeking to fill two vacancies on the five-member Los Altos City Council in the Nov. 8 election, with incumbents Anita Enander and Neysa Fligor facing competition from Parks and Recreation Commissioner Pete Dailey.

