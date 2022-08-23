_valleywater_log.png

Alongside voting for governor, state senator and city council members in November, Santa Clara County residents will cast their ballots for local representatives charged with overseeing the Santa Clara Valley Water District, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District and the Cupertino Union School District.

Valley Water board

08_24_22_NEWS_RebeccaEisenberg.jpg
Kremen Headshot

Gary Kremen

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.