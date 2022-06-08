With an estimated 52% of the vote counted in Santa Clara County for the June 7 primary election, some races appear to have a clear outcome while others may come down to the line as the registrar continues opening ballots. Postal ballots may continue to arrive for several days, with a cut-off of June 14.
County and state controller races
In Santa Clara County races, Palo Alto Police Chief Robert Jonsen was in the lead for sheriff, followed by former Sheriff’s Office captain Kevin Jensen. With 52% of the vote counted Wednesday (June 8) morning, Jonsen was ahead with 33.55% of the vote (54,091), while Jensen had garnered 30.43% (49,067).
Jeff Rosen handily retained his position as county district attorney, collecting 59.02% (98,166) of the vote as of Wednesday morning. Challenger Daniel Chung was a distant second with 24.26% (40,352) and Sajid Khan took 16.7% (27,807).
The county assessor’s race was even less of a contest, with voters opting for longtime incumbent Larry Stone (68.05%, 106,026 votes) over challenger Andrew Crockett (31.95%, 49,778 votes).
These three county contests are considered nonpartisan, so any candidate capturing 50% plus one wins the race outright, with no need for a runoff election in November. That means only sheriff is likely to appear on the November ballot.
One statewide contest, for state controller, has particular local significance. Mountain View resident Lanhee Chen, a Republican, was well ahead in a race that also featured four Democrats and one Green Party member. Chen received 37% of the vote (1,215,498) Wednesday morning, with Malia Cohen in second (21.3%, 699,910 votes). Both are likely headed for a runoff in the Nov. 8 election. Chen is currently chairman of the El Camino Hospital Board of Directors.
16th District U.S. Congress
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo received the plurality (48.8%) of Tuesday’s vote at the current count, with Democrat Rishi Kumar coming in a distant second (15.3%). The long-serving congresswoman and the Saratoga City Council member, who previously ran against one another in 2020’s race, will likely again face off in the November election. Peter Ohtaki came the closest of any Republican, receiving approximately 12.6% of the vote.
23rd District State Assembly
Incumbent Assemblymember Marc Berman, a Democrat, far outpaced his only competition, Republican Tim Dec, winning approximately three-quarters of the vote in the newly drawn 23rd Assembly District. Despite Berman receiving the majority of votes, the two will again run against one another the November election.
Early results indicate Measure A likely to pass, G still uncertain
With an estimated 52% of the vote counted in Santa Clara County, Measure A is likely to pass, while Measure G is just below the threshold required for approval.
Measure A
As of 10:54 p.m. Tuesday (June 7), 53.48% of voters supported the measure. Measure A requires a simple majority to pass.
Measure A was billed as a plan to limit the Santa Clara Valley Water District’s board members to four terms of four years; however, the effect of the measure would raise the current limit of three terms.
If passed, board members Tony Estremera and Dick Santos, who supported the measure, would be able to seek an additional term this year and in 2024, respectively.
Measure G
The result of the Fremont Union High School District bond measure is still up in the air.
Measure G requires 55% of the vote to pass, but with mail-in votes yet to be counted, only 54.38% of voters had cast their votes in favor. Currently, the “yeses” lead the “nos” 11,646 to 9,770.
The third bond measure proposed by the district in eight years, Measure G would release $275 million in bonds to update aging schools facilities.
For a full list of results from Tuesday’s election, visit https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CA/Santa_Clara/113941/web.285569/#/summary.
This story was updated to include more percentages of votes.
