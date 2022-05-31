Vote centers opened for in-person ballot casting over the weekend and will stay open through 8 p.m. on June 7, Election Day.
Registered voters in Santa Clara County can visit any of the regions 101 voting centers – they are not geographically assigned like the precincts of yore – and in addition to voting machines the centers host language assistance and accessible voting systems.
Local voters have already received a postal mail ballot, which can be returned – postage already paid – via regular mailboxes, at vote centers or at special ballot drop box sites around town at libraries, city halls and other civic locations. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day, so if you're using a postal mailbox on June 7, check the pickup times carefully.
