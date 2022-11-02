November 2022 Ballot

Ballots are due by Tuesday night if you're returning at a local dropbox or vote center – or earlier in the day if you're returning via postal mail (make sure you check pickup times on mailboxes or hand-deliver to a post office during open hours).

 Eliza Ridgeway/Town Crier

Stressing over who and what to vote for in Tuesday’s election? The Town Crier has you covered.

Voters will be casting their ballots for candidates at the local and state levels in addition to considering seven propositions addressing issues ranging from reproductive rights to online gambling.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.