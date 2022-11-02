Stressing over who and what to vote for in Tuesday’s election? The Town Crier has you covered.
Voters will be casting their ballots for candidates at the local and state levels in addition to considering seven propositions addressing issues ranging from reproductive rights to online gambling.
Town Crier reporters have covered races from the local city councils and school boards to the 16th Congressional District and the county sheriff and water board, including exclusive interviews with each candidate.
The Town Crier Editorial Board endorsed candidates based on members’ judgment as longtime community leaders and uniquely informed residents.
Los Altos City Council
Three candidates are seeking to fill two seats on the five-member Los Altos City Council. Incumbents Anita Enander and Neysa Fligor face challenger Parks and Recreation Commissioner Pete Dailey.
The Town Crier endorses Neysa Fligor and Pete Dailey.
Mountain View City Council
Three incumbents and two challengers are vying for three open seats on the seven-member Mountain View City Council. Newcomers Justin Cohen and Li Zhang are challenging incumbents Alison Hicks, Ellen Kamei and Lucas Ramirez.
The Town Crier endorses Alison Hicks, Ellen Kamei and Lucas Ramirez.
Mountain View Los Altos High School District
Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Mountain View Los Altos High School District Board of Trustees, with only one incumbent in the race. On the ballot are incumbent Catherine Vonnegut and newcomers Thida Cornes, Eric Mark, Esmeralda Ortiz, Jacquie Tanner and Carrol Titus-Zambre.
The Town Crier endorses Catherine Vonnegut, Eric Mark and Esmeralda Ortiz.
Los Altos School District
Four candidates are vying for three open seats on the five-member Los Altos School District Board of Trustees. The candidates include incumbents Vladimir Ivanovic, Bryan Johnson and Vaishali Sirkay and newcomer Dr. Sarah Farr.
The Town Crier endorses Vladimir Ivanovic, Bryan Johnson and Vaishali Sirkay.
Cupertino Union School District
Three seats are up for grabs on the five-member Cupertino Union School District Board of Education. Incumbents Jerry Liu and Satheesh Madhathil are vying for re-election against Cupertino Mayor Darcy Paul and newcomer Ava Chiao.
The Town Crier endorses Jerry Liu, Satheesh Madhathil and Ava Chiao.
Santa Clara County Sheriff
Santa Clara County sheriff candidates retired Capt. Kevin Jensen and former Palo Alto Police Chief Robert Jonsen are campaigning to replace Sheriff Laurie Smith, indicted by a civil grand jury last December for corrupt misconduct in office.
The Town Crier endorses Kevin Jensen.
Valley Water Board District 7
Two candidates are vying to represent District 7, which covers Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View, on the Valley Water board. Incumbent Gary Kremen faces off against newcomer Rebecca Eisenberg.
The Town Crier endorses Rebecca Eisenberg.
16th Congressional District
Longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo faces the most serious challenger of her career from Saratoga City Councilmember Rishi Kumar, also a Democrat. The newly drawn 16th Congressional District seat covers a large portion of Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.
The Town Crier endorses Anna Eshoo.
California propositions
California voters will weigh in on seven propositions. For a rundown of the propositions and the Town Crier’s take on each, click here.
