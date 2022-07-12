Santa Clara County certified its election results last week, confirming extremely narrow victories for Measures A and G in the June 7 primary. Ultimately nearly 36% of voters turned out locally, beating the statewide average by a few points.
Measure G, the Fremont Union High School District’s $275 million bond measure, needed 55% of the vote to pass and just barely made it with 55.71% – meaning in the end, approximately 300 district voters tipped it over the line.
Measure A, which needed a majority vote to pass, also squeaked by with a lead of only 3,727 votes, reaching 50.56% – approving the Santa Clara Valley Water District’s ordinance expanding board term limits to four four-year terms, up from three.
Larry Stone re-upped for another four years as county assessor with 67% of the vote, as did District Attorney Jeff Rosen, with 55.88% – but the DA race did see notable interest in his challengers, with Sajid Khan (19.72%) and Daniel M. Chung (24.39%) drawing support from progressive and law-and-order boosters, respectively.
Palo Alto Police Chief Bob Jonsen (31.98%) and retired Sheriff’s Office captain Kevin Jensen (30.48%) are heading to a November runoff in the race for county sheriff, replacing retiring incumbent Laurie Smith.
California’s Secretary of State won’t certify the results until Friday, but only Modoc County still had unprocessed ballots as of press deadline, so current tallies paint a fairly complete picture of state races, too. U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla appeared twice on the ballot – both to continue his partial term, to which he was appointed as replacement for newly sworn-in Vice President Kamala Harris, and for a subsequent, full six-year term. Although he won 54% and 55% support for those terms, respectively, Padilla will appear again on the November ballot because all partisan roles reappear in the general election. The same will be true for State Assemblymember Marc Berman (76.3% voter support), whose district number changes from 24 to 23 later this year due to statewide redistricting. U.S. House of Representatives District 16’s Anna Eshoo, who tallied 47.9% of the vote, will appear on the November ballot with closest challenger Rishi Kumar – a fellow Democrat – who returned 15.6%.
MV’s Hicks to run for re-election
Mountain View Vice Mayor Alison Hicks July 5 launched her re-election campaign for a second term on the city council.
Hicks joins incumbent Councilmember Ellen Kamei and Mayor Lucas Ramirez in seeking re-election on the Nov. 8 ballot. All three were elected in 2018.
“I’m running because I believe my perspective as a city planner, community activist and mother of two children who went to our public schools can help guide the city over the next critical four years,” Hicks said in a statement.
