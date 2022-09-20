The three candidates competing for two open seats on the Los Altos City Council in the Nov. 8 election agreed to participate in a series of Q&As with the Town Crier highlighting key issues that may affect the city as they take the dais.
The Town Crier will update this article week by week with a new issue. This week, Pete Dailey and incumbents Anita Enander and Neysa Fligor responded to a question about climate change.
Q: What is your top priority during your term to combat climate change in Los Altos?
Anita Enander: Focus on adaptation – protect our community, economy and natural greenery. Use water more efficiently. Save the trees and landscaping that naturally cools our town. Provide cooling centers for vulnerable residents. Improve levee protection for our wastewater treatment plant so it works when affected by sea level rise.
Neysa Fligor: We are experiencing the climate crisis impacts from warming temperatures to poor air quality. To achieve environmental benefits and improve our quality of life, I will prioritize implementing actions that incorporate resident feedback, rely on science and data, mitigate cost to residents, and are the right fit for Los Altos.
Pete Dailey: I support environmentally sustainable policies to reduce our carbon footprint without creating untenable burdens for residents. I support reach codes requiring electrification for new construction and 50% remodels. I would not require residents to replace gas appliances when they break or when residents sell their homes. Reach, but don’t overreach.
