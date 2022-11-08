Live Election Results

Results from the Nov. 8 election are becoming clearer as returns continue to be counted throughout the week.

The latest totals show a widening lead for newcomer Pete Dailey over incumbent Mayor Anita Enander in the race for two open seats on the Los Altos City Council. Incumbent Neysa Fligor is the top vote-getter. A clearer lead emerged in Mountain View, where the three city council incumbents have outpaced two challengers.

