Results from the Nov. 8 election are becoming clearer as returns continue to be counted throughout the week.
The latest totals show a widening lead for newcomer Pete Dailey over incumbent Mayor Anita Enander in the race for two open seats on the Los Altos City Council. Incumbent Neysa Fligor is the top vote-getter. A clearer lead emerged in Mountain View, where the three city council incumbents have outpaced two challengers.
Mountain View Los Altos High School District's board sees a clear lead for its one incumbent, Catherine Vonnegut, and for newcomer Esmerelda Ortiz, with Thida Cornes ahead of Eric Mark in contention for the third seat. Los Altos School District's three incumbents have the lead in their bid for re-election.
Regionally, Bob Jonsen has the lead over Kevin Jensen in a Santa Clara County Sheriff's race that remains close, while Anna Eshoo has a handy lead over Rishi Kumar in the United States Representative contest for district 16.
The Santa Clara Valley Water District race for a District 7 seat on the board of directors has newcomer Rebecca Eisenberg leading incumbent Gary Kremen in the early going. District 7 includes Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills.
One more local candidate of note: Mountain View's Lanhee Chen is trailing Malia Cohen in the race for state controller.
Here's a rundown of all local results as of November 9:
Local City Council Races
Los Altos City Council (Elect Two)
Neysa Fligor: 39.40%, 4,877 votes
Pete Dailey: 31.49%, 4,199 votes
Anita Enander: 29.06%, 3,870 votes
Mountain View City Council (Elect Three)
Ellen Kamei: 27.23%, 8,712 votes
Alison Hicks: 26.54%, 8,491 votes
Lucas Ramirez: 26.21%, 8,385 votes
Liz Zhang: 12.29%, 3,932 votes
Justin Cohen: 7.72%, 2,469 votes
Local Education Races
Los Altos School District (Elect Three)
Bryan Johnson: 29.72%, 6,954 votes
Vladimir Ivanovic: 26.66%, 6,237 votes
Vashali 'Shali' Sirkay: 25.92%, 6,065 votes
Sara Farr: 17.7%, 4,140 votes
Mountain View Los Altos High School District (Elect Three)
Catherine Vonnegut: 25.47%, 12,238 votes
Esmeralda Ortiz: 24.23%, 11,644 votes
Thida Cornes: 16.88%, 8,112 votes
Eric Mark: 15.71%, 7,551 votes
Carrol Ann Titus-Zambre: 9.8%, 4,711 votes
Jacquie Tanner: 7.91%, 3,801 votes
Regional Races
Santa Clara County Sheriff
Robert 'Bob' Jonsen: 51.49%, 133,986 votes
Kevin Jensen: 48.51%, 126,225 votes
Santa Clara Valley Water District 7 seat (Elect One)
Rebecca Eisenberg: 53.61%, 26,882 votes
Gary Kremen: 46.39%, 23,262 votes
16th Congressional District (Elect One)
Anna Eshoo: 58.5%, 78,991 votes
Rishi Kumar: 41.5%, 56,087 votes
Assembly District 23 (Elect One)
Marc Berman: 72.1, 68,570 votes
Tim Dec: 27.9%, 26,484 votes
State Controller (Elect One)
Malia Cohen: 53.6%, 2,923,130 votes
Lanhee Chen: 46.4%, 2,527,959 votes
