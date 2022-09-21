Click here for the Town Crier editorial board's endorsements for this race.
Four candidates are vying for three open seats on the five-member Los Altos School District Board of Trustees, with three incumbents seeking re-election and a political newcomer throwing her hat in the ring.
Incumbents Vladimir Ivanovic, Bryan Johnson and Vaishali Sirkay, all of whom have served at least one four-year term on the board, are running alongside challenger Dr. Sara Farr.
LASD strived to maintain its reputation for academic excellence throughout the pandemic, earning statewide recognition for its distance learning program developed early in the shutdown period. This year it also has implemented a new universal meal program, serving every student a free breakfast and lunch without so much as a need-based application.
While LASD looks to be in a stable financial position – especially after receiving approximately $4 million in one-time funds from the state – declining enrollment and market volatility could pose challenges to the budget long term. Students are currently graduating from eighth grade in higher numbers than kids are entering kindergarten, but district officials expect the imbalance to even out in the coming years.
Addressing student mental health is a top concern for LASD officials. The district recently hired a School Linked Services Coordinator to help direct families to social and wellness-related resources for students.
LASD continues to develop and deliberate over the use of the 10th school site it purchased in 2019 to address overcrowding in schools and solidify a longer-term location for Bullis Charter School. Negotiations, largely stalled during the height of the pandemic, have recently ramped up again.
The Town Crier interviewed the candidates to discuss their campaigns and what they hope to bring to LASD.
Dr. Sara Farr
Farr’s drive to run for a seat on the LASD board came not from political ambition, but rather from a desire to improve the way the district at large addresses students facing mental health issues and communication with parents.
When she and her family tried to engage with administrators at Loyola School and then at the district level to resolve a situation regarding her daughter, who has selective mutism, Farr said she met with apathy or a lack of response to her daughter’s emergency mental health situation.
“The cruelty that my child – a brilliant, smart student with high anxiety – endured was damaging, and the insensitivity of the board was appalling,” Farr said. “I cannot go back and correct what was done, but I can go forward and be that voice to advocate for our children so no other child suffers as mine did, and no parent is ignored as we were.”
Farr said her situation underscored that LASD and its leadership are not as focused on inclusivity and wellness as their messaging communicates, and she wants to enact policies that broaden support for anxious and depressed children, including better education for teachers and staff on mental illness in children. In addition, she hopes to create a more clear-cut and robust communication pathway between the board and the public, ensuring that parents always receive a response to an issue.
An internal medicine physician at El Camino Hospital, Farr is also in the process of becoming a substitute teacher for LASD.
For more information on Farr’s campaign, visit sarafarrorg.com.
Vladimir Ivanovic
Ivanovic, elected to the board in 2014, wants to continue doing work that helps children graduate with a love of learning and the tools to be informed voters. By remaining on the board, he aims to help maintain the academic excellence the district is recognized for statewide.
“My ultimate goal is to have all our students flourish to the best of their abilities – now, in high school and later in college or career,” he said.
Ivanovic first got involved with the district by joining the Citizens’ Advisory Committee for Finance, on which he eventually served as chairperson, reviewing LASD finances and helping leaders formulate a stable, long-term financial plan. After eight years on the board, he sees financial knowledge as especially valuable to the district.
Currently Ivanovic is working toward a doctorate degree in educational leadership, which he said will help him back up his advocacy for educational policy with evidence and recent research.
When pressed about the issue of mental health in schoolchildren, Ivanovic acknowledged the importance of LASD tackling wellness. Because it isn’t his area of expertise, he defers on such matters to fellow trustee Sirkay, who he said is the “expert” on the subject.
In response to some of the issues challenger Farr has raised, Ivanovic questioned her understanding of the role of a trustee.
“Many people don’t understand the role of the board and the constraints under which we and the administration operate,” Ivanovic said. “We set policy, hire a superintendent and evaluate outcomes. We do not become involved in operational issues.”
Vaishali Sirkay
Sirkay said she is seeking re-election because she “genuinely enjoys being a school board member” and wants to build on the work she has undertaken in her first term.
“I discovered over the last four years, I really love the work of a school board member,” she said. “I love that we are balancing the needs of students and families and teachers, and being mindful of our place in the community as a community member as well.”
Sirkay originally ran for the board in 2018 on a platform of bringing a more holistic approach to education – not just focusing on academics, but also students’ mental health and their place in the school community and beyond, a perspective she said only became more pressing once the pandemic began. Although the pandemic is waning, Sirkay intends to focus on the mounting impacts on students in the COVID era in coming years.
“I think sometimes mental health impacts take years to manifest,” she said. “I think our children and our families and our community as a whole have gone through something incredibly traumatic. I’m really pleased that we’re using trauma-informed practices in our teaching.”
Sirkay wants the newly hired schooling services coordinator to become a link between parents and a cohesive system of social and emotional resources. She also hopes to further discussions with Santa Clara County that could generate more opportunities for county-funded services that LASD students are not currently eligible for.
In response to criticism put forward by challenger Farr, Sirkay questioned her understanding of the role of trustee, but she did acknowledge that communication protocol between the public and the board could be revisited.
For more information on Sirkay’s campaign, visit sirkay.com.
Bryan Johnson
Johnson, a retired software engineer, first joined the LASD board in 2016 and was re-elected in 2018. In the past six years, he said he has built relationships within the district and the community that continue to make him a valuable asset to the board.
“My colleagues are also up for re-election,” he said. “I think ourselves collectively to be a pretty good board, and I think we deserve a chance to continue to do it.”
Johnson is proud of his contributions to developing the Facilities Master Plan in 2020, as well as the way the board reacted to challenges the district faced during the pandemic while he served as board president.
“I think the fact that we were able to pivot quickly, and then went basically the whole pandemic without seeing the kinds of antagonistic school board meetings seen elsewhere, speaks to the fact that both the superintendent and the board had built a culture of collaboration,” he said.
He recently completed the Masters in Governance program offered by the California School Boards Association, which equips local policymakers with the knowledge and skills to build and support an effective governance structure. In the coming term, Johnson wants to focus on increasing mental health resources for students and finding long-term solutions to retain teachers and staff in the face of the high cost of living in the area.
“My time on the board has also seen significant improvement in the district’s financial situation, even as we have been able to increase salaries in line with our surrounding districts,” Johnson said.
For more information on Johnson’s campaign, visit bryanjohnsonforlasd.com.
