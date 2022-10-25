With ballots in the mail and the first vote centers opening in three days, the Los Altos City Council race is heating up.

Incumbents Anita Enander and Neysa Fligor and challenger Pete Dailey are vying for two open seats on the five-member council in the Nov. 8 election.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.