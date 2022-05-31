Tuesday’s primary election is still a few days away, but a Los Altos City Council candidate has already thrown his hat in the ring for the Nov. 8 general election.
Pete Dailey, 52, in his fourth year as a member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission, has filed a Form 501 indicating his intent to run for one of the two soon-to-be open council seats. Mayor Anita Enander and Councilmember Neysa Fligor are up for re-election this year, and neither incumbent has yet declared her intention to run again.
Dailey listed housing, city financing and the environment as his hot-button issues.
“I’m not happy with the work the existing council has done, in particular I’m not happy with the mayor,” he said of his reason for running. “I find myself at odds with Anita Enander on a number of issues, most notably housing, but also the (city’s recently adopted) Climate Action and Adaptation Plan that she voted against.”
Dailey added that Enander and Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng – the two “no” votes on the recently approved four-story condominium project at 376 First St. – are putting the city in legal danger with their opposition to projects allowed under state law. He pointed to the city’s now $4 million budget for attorneys’ fees – money he sees going to fight losing battles.
Dailey said his focus will be implementations of programs under the city’s new climate plan.
“There are going to be decisions that come before the council pertaining to the electrification of the city fleet, building more charging stations, the green canopy, drainage and creating a cooling center for seniors,” he said. “All those things that the plan calls for will have to be specifically moved forward by ordinances, motions. That’s one thing you could expect would be different from day one – I will support those initiatives.”
He said he also would focus on implementing the Downtown Vision plan, which provides direction for future development.
