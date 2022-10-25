Read our coverage of this race here.
The race for the 16th Congressional District (including Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View) isn’t so cut and dried this time around. Thirty-year incumbent Anna Eshoo faces serious competition for the first time in years from Saratoga City Councilman Rishi Kumar.
Kumar says he “gets things done,” and claims he played a major role in reducing burglaries in Saratoga during his time on the council. In contrast, he says Eshoo has done little during her three decades in office, erroneously claiming that she has been involved in the passage of only four bills. He frames Eshoo as old, tired and out of touch with modern-day Silicon Valley.
We agree that the congressional seat could use someone younger with fresh perspective. But Kumar isn’t that someone, in our view. Hence, we are staying with the veteran Eshoo for another two years.
We don’t doubt Kumar’s tech-exec savvy, energy or ambition. But we’re not sure he’s trustworthy. Neither are his fellow Saratoga council members, apparently, who passed over him last year when it was his turn to serve as mayor. Such turns on councils are usually routine. This is from a candidate who touts “building consensus” and “collaboration.” He dismisses the issue of his campaign signs on properties where prior permission wasn’t granted. But the issue repeatedly surfaced.
For someone who supposedly is over the hill, Eshoo still seems to have a lot of fight left in her. She showed knowledge and perspective on key national issues, from health care to the environment. Unlike Kumar, she has a record, having participated in the signing of thousands of bills. In answering the claim that she was beholden to drug companies, Eshoo pointed out that she led the effort to have Medicare negotiate prices with pharmaceutical companies – an action certainly not in these companies’ best interests, but in the interests of patients.
Eshoo has proven herself in what is the wealthiest congressional district (and among the most educated) in the nation. Voters surely would have voted out Eshoo long ago if she were as unproductive as Kumar claims. He is simply not ready for the big time. Eshoo still is.
