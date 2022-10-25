Read our coverage of this race here.

The race for the 16th Congressional District (including Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View) isn’t so cut and dried this time around. Thirty-year incumbent Anna Eshoo faces serious competition for the first time in years from Saratoga City Councilman Rishi Kumar.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.