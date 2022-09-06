” width=
The incumbents are leading in the race for the Cupertino Union School District Board of Education.

Three seats are up for grabs on the five-member Cupertino Union School District Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election. Former Cupertino Mayor Darcy Paul and teacher and political newcomer Ava Chiao face incumbents Jerry Liu and Satheesh Madhathil.

Board member Lori Cunningham, a Los Altos resident, opted not to run for re-election. Elected in 2018, Cunningham, who faced a considerable amount of vitriol from the CUSD community over the past couple of years, survived two recall attempts. Board members Sylvia Leong and Phyllis Vogel, whose terms expire in 2024, also endured a failed recall attempt.

