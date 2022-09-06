Three seats are up for grabs on the five-member Cupertino Union School District Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election. Former Cupertino Mayor Darcy Paul and teacher and political newcomer Ava Chiao face incumbents Jerry Liu and Satheesh Madhathil.
Board member Lori Cunningham, a Los Altos resident, opted not to run for re-election. Elected in 2018, Cunningham, who faced a considerable amount of vitriol from the CUSD community over the past couple of years, survived two recall attempts. Board members Sylvia Leong and Phyllis Vogel, whose terms expire in 2024, also endured a failed recall attempt.
The recall campaigns and associated controversy stem from frustrations with two failed parcel taxes, the timeline of reopening CUSD schools during the pandemic and the board’s 3-2 vote to close and/or consolidate three school campuses amid the district’s budget crunch. Ultimately, the decision to close the schools came down to the undeniable effect that a 5,000-student drop in enrollment in approximately seven years had on district finances. Another point of concern for the district is its high rate of teacher turnover.
Post-school closures, after receiving millions of dollars in one-time funding from the state and shifting from a Local Control Funding Formula to a basic-aid funding structure, CUSD appears to be in a better financial position moving forward, but, like school districts everywhere, must maintain a high level of reserves to offset stock market volatility.
The Town Crier recently met with the four candidates to discuss their campaigns and what they hope to bring to CUSD.
Satheesh Madhathil
Madhathil, an engineer and current president of the CUSD board, is running for his second term. He began participating in the schools community in the early 2000s as a parent volunteer in the classroom and joined the PTA in 2006. After several years in various volunteer leadership roles, he was elected to the CUSD board in 2018.
He said he sees his interpersonal skills as a key asset, noting that everything the board does is a collaborative effort, so being able to effectively connect with others is essential. Despite disagreements on certain issues, he said he greatly respects his fellow board members and is proud of their ability to work together.
“I have insisted on the importance of effective communication with the community and parents and their engagement for the overall success of the schools and our district,” Madhathil said in an interview with the Town Crier.
Among Madhathil’s primary concerns is ensuring the district’s financial health. With declining enrollment that isn’t expected to even out for another few years, he said CUSD should prioritize spending on resources that have a direct impact on students’ well-being.
“We need to cut expenses on lesser-priority items and find ways to generate more revenue,” he said.
Although he voted against the October 2021 decision to close two schools and consolidate another, Madhathil stands by the board’s collective action in the following months, despite the controversy it generated. However, he acknowledged that the district will have to prioritize rebuilding community trust in the coming years.
“I strongly believe that the schools succeed only when educators, community and parents collaborate,” he said. “As an important step toward that, I would make our communication and engagement better – more office hours, use of technology to reach out to the community and make sure they are heard before we make any decisions.”
For more information on Madhathil’s campaign, visit satheesh4cusd.com.
Jerry Liu
Liu admitted that he took his time when filing his campaign paperwork for re-election, unsure if he wanted to run again, but an urge to complete “unfinished business” brought him back for another go-round.
“There was just a sense of incompletion – I felt like I put four years of my life into it, and I thought maybe just four more years to try to push some of these things through,” he said.
Now that COVID restrictions have eased and CUSD has moved past the school closures and finds itself in a more viable financial position, Liu wants to focus improving elective offerings.
He emphasized the role data analytics could play in the operations of the district, including in ways that drive policy. Issues such as safety solutions and personalized learning are two areas he sees as sometimes not being reviewed from an evidence-based or practical perspective.
“Being here in Silicon Valley, I think there’s so much use of data and analytics that I see around here in the private sector that I don’t really see in the school district,” he said.
Liu would expand that technological focus to include ways CUSD could better facilitate communication between the district and the community, which he recognized as a problem given failed parcel taxes and the uproar over school closures. A new approach to public relations and creating surveys and other channels that would allow parents and staff to communicate their concerns are top of mind for Liu as he seeks a second term.
“I have really tried hard to
Like Madhathil, Liu said everything the board has done has been a team effort, but he is proud of his contributions to the district’s strategic plan on finances and determining how to address the effects of declining enrollment.
“I want to say that we did something to move the needle as opposed to when we started,” he said.
For more information on Liu’s campaign, visit jerryliu.com.
Ava Chiao
Chiao enters the race with 19 years of experience as a teacher. She teaches in the East San Jose Unified School District, but she has involved herself in CUSD business by attending board meetings and her local school’s PTA meetings, in addition to building relationships with local leaders at the city and county levels.
She is the only candidate in the race with classroom experience, and, if elected, would be the sole board member with current teaching experience. Chiao said her passion for kids in the classroom led her to seek out this leadership position.
“I’ve always had a heart for students – that’s why I’m still here still teaching,” she said. “And I know what it takes to address the needs of a child in the classroom, and I’ve been doing that every day for years. So, now I’m ready to take that expertise and apply at district level, implementing policy and looking at the district.”
Chiao said she values the way classroom experience can shape how one makes board decisions, noting how Vogel, a former teacher and administrator, tends to pause more during meetings to consider how choices will affect those in the classroom. However, she said teaching experience, while always valuable, can quickly become outdated in an educational landscape with constantly evolving methods and technology.
“(A current teacher) brings a different perspective because education is very different now than what education is going to be in five years,” Chiao said.
Many of Chiao’s goals are student-focused and classroom-based, with an aim to create a more holistic learning experience.
“One of the things I’ve heard from a lot of stakeholders is that there is a real thirst for more mentorship for our students, and I don’t know that CUSD has really explored that, and that is really something I can bring from my own experience and expertise,” she said.
For more information on Chiao’s campaign, visit avachiao.org.
Darcy Paul
Paul is running for the CUSD board as his second term on the Cupertino City Council – including a stint as mayor – comes to an end. Although he briefly considered running for the State Assembly, public requests that he run for the CUSD board influenced him to keep his political efforts local. In addition, his daughter is a student in the district.
While serving on the city council, Paul openly criticized the board’s decision to close schools, which he thought was too rushed.
“I think that if you really look at it from a fiscal perspective, those closures did not need to happen,” he said. “They certainly didn’t need to be considered during the pandemic. I see that as a communication-oriented issue.”
Paul said communication is a major problem CUSD must overcome to mitigate division and include voices from the CUSD community into board decisions.
“I think CUSD has some interrelational communication-oriented issues that I’ve noticed over time as a parent,” he said. “And from the perspective of a council member, there are various issues that we can be talking about a little bit more synergistically.”
Paul said his experience on the council has prepared him for the various challenges a school board member faces, from fiscal management to infrastructure and communication facilitation.
In terms of what he aims to accomplish right away, Paul said he doesn’t want to make any drastic moves while facing the learning curve that goes along with entering a new office, but student wellness is a top priority given the student mental health crisis.
“I’m an attorney, but I never got into politics because I wanted to do anything other than help the community,” he said. “I was in fact very much looking forward to having a reprieve, but too many people asked me to stay on.”
For more information on Paul’s campaign, visit darcypaul.org.
