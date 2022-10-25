Voting couldn’t be easier these days, at least for the approximately 1 million voters in Santa Clara County.
All registered voters receive ballots in their mail boxes, complete with prepaid postage for sending the ballot back for counting, all from the comfort of home. But after each three-page ballot is bubbled through and returned via mail or a county drop box, an army of volunteers and paid employees with the Registrar of Voters (ROV) step up to ensure each vote cast in the Nov. 8 election is counted.
Among the estimated 1,600 people who work with the ROV, a small group of Los Altos Kiwanis Club members are serving as a link in the chain as couriers. The volunteers, in pairs, pick up ballots from drop boxes and in-person vote centers in Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, load them into special duffel bags and carry the votes back to the ROV’s building in San Jose for tallying.
J.W. Smith serves as Kiwanis volunteer coordinator for Los Altos, “cajoling,” as he puts it, other members into volunteering.
Smith, who has served as a poll worker in past elections, is humble about the importance of his role. When asked why he volunteers, he told the Town Crier, “Why do you vote? It’s a good thing to do.”
The ROV offers a stipend to the Kiwanis Club in exchange for members’ service as couriers, allowing the club to partially fund its activities.
From volunteers to employees
In recent years, the ROV has shifted from relying primarily on volunteers to hiring many poll workers as county employees, according to Evelyn Mendez, public and legislative affairs manager for ROV.
In this cycle, approximately 300 of the total 1,500 to 1,700 election workers are volunteers like Smith and his fellow Kiwanians.
The county made the switch around 2020, Mendez said, in an effort to entice workers with better pay. As volunteers, vote center workers could earn approximately $65 per day. Now, as county employees, they earn $23 an hour.
It takes a bit longer to recruit employees rather than volunteers, as they undergo the same application and background checks as any other county employee, Mendez said, but the recruiting pool has stayed largely the same.
“A lot of them are actually returning,” she said. “We have a lot of loyal workers that want to come every year.”
The vast majority of the workers, approximately 1,000, work at in-person vote centers, Mendez said. The county also hires employees and volunteers to work at the ROV, opening and flattening every ballot and checking signatures.
“We have a million voters, so that’s a lot of ballots,” Mendez said.
Since the rise of election denialism following the 2020 election, election officials and volunteers across the country have worried about safety and difficulty recruiting volunteers. In response to rising national concerns, all Santa Clara County vote centers have at least one security worker on-site and a countywide security dispatch team, Mendez said.
“We want to make sure our workers feel safe,” she added.
For concerned voters, Mendez noted, “observers are welcome to come see what’s going on.” Those interested in observing the election can sign in at the ROV front desk.
From volunteer couriers to county employees, no one is ever left alone with a ballot to ensure security – whether it’s a single ballot or an ROV duffel bag.
“It does take a lot of people to put on an election, but the voters have to be able to trust that it’s very transparent,” Mendez said. “Their vote is safe.”
According to Mendez, the ROV is expecting a high turnout Nov. 8. In the June primary, 35% of registered voters cast a ballot. She said 60-70% of registered voters are expected to cast ballots in 13 days.
For more information on vote center locations and hours, ballot tracking and election results, visit sccvote.org.
