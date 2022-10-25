10_26_22_NEWS_rov.jpg

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters relies on an estimated 300 volunteers, including Kiwanis Club members, to pick up ballots in special bags, above, and transport them for counting.

 

 Katherine Simpson/Town Crier

Voting couldn’t be easier these days, at least for the approximately 1 million voters in Santa Clara County.

All registered voters receive ballots in their mail boxes, complete with prepaid postage for sending the ballot back for counting, all from the comfort of home. But after each three-page ballot is bubbled through and returned via mail or a county drop box, an army of volunteers and paid employees with the Registrar of Voters (ROV) step up to ensure each vote cast in the Nov. 8 election is counted.

