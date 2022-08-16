Incumbents in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View are running for city council in the fall, but only those in Los Altos and Mountain View will face competition.
Mountain View will see the most crowded field, with five candidates running for three open seats on the seven-member council. Three incumbents – Alison Hicks, Ellen Kamei and Lucas Ramirez – will join Li Zhang and Justin Cohen on the ballot in Nov. 8 election.
Los Altos Mayor Anita Enander, Councilmember Neysa Fligor and Parks and Recreation Commission member Pete Dailey will vie for the two open seats on the five-member council.
In Los Altos Hills, only Mayor George Tyson and Councilmember Kavita Tankha declared their intent to run. With two seats open on the five-member council, the incumbents will win the election by default. City clerk Deborah Padovan told the Town Crier via email that the current city council plans to meet 10 a.m. Friday to discuss canceling the election.
The Mountain View Los Altos High School District has three open seats on its five-member board of trustees this election cycle, with only one incumbent, Catherine Vonnegut, filing to run for re-election.
Trustees Debbie Torok and Fiona Walter said in a statement last month that they would not be running again, but they are “hopeful that there will be candidates who will step up to take on the challenges of ensuring our schools continue to provide a strong academic foundation and support for all of our students.”
Seven additional candidates have pulled papers to run: Thida Cornes, Eric Wayne Mark, Patrick Neschleba, Esmeralda Ortiz, Scott Parker, Jacquie Tanner and Carrol Ann Titus-Zambre.
In the Los Altos School District, all three incumbents are seeking re-election for the three open seats on the five-member board of trustees: Vladimir Ivanovic, Bryan Johnson and Vaishali “Shali” Sirkay.
Two additional candidates, Janet Corrigan and Sara Farr, pulled papers to run, but the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters was unable to confirm their official candidacies prior to the Town Crier’s print deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments