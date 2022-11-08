With each election cycle, voters are left wondering whether the races have been particularly divisive compared to elections past, or whether negative perceptions are a matter of recency bias. Increasing political division along party lines has been well documented across the country and has no doubt trickled down to local politics, even for nonpartisan positions.
Several Los Altos residents and Town Crier readers noted the increased hostility displayed in local elections, particularly the Los Altos City Council race, in which two incumbents and one challenger competed for two open seats.
Conversation around the candidates – especially the sharp divide between supporters of Mayor Anita Enander and Parks and Recreation Commissioner Pete Dailey – became contentious, with Dailey accusing Enander of lying and Enander denying the allegation. Incumbent Neysa Fligor stayed mostly above the fray, but barbs thrown between Enander and Dailey sparked heated debate among residents about who was representing the truth.
As incumbent politicians generally have an electoral edge in seeking re-election, challengers are more likely to engage in negative campaigning to generate attention and “highlight issues and image in an attempt to stir debate,” at least according to a content analysis of U.S. House and Senate races published in the American Politics Research journal. But it’s not a stretch to apply this logic to other offices.
Trading accusations
Dailey kicked off his campaign with a statement of disappointment in current Los Altos leaders – particularly Enander – and consistently criticized the mayor’s record in the months following.
“I’m not happy with the work the existing council has done, in particular I’m not happy with the mayor,” he said of his reason for running for council. “I find myself at odds with Anita Enander on a number of issues, most notably housing, but also the (city’s recently adopted) Climate Action and Adaptation Plan that she voted against.”
More recently, Dailey accused Enander of being dishonest about her voting record. The two candidates clashed over Enander’s votes on a permanent downtown parklet program and building the new community center. Enander took to YouTube to dispute Dailey’s claims.
Dailey addressed the national controversy over abortion by alleging that Enander was tied to the Republican Party, thereby implying she was against a woman’s right to choose. Enander emphatically denied the assertion and said she is pro-choice.
“It’s really sad that one of my opponents is using Washington-style partisan smear tactics,” Enander said in a video interview with Freddie Wheeler of the advocacy group Los Altos Residents (LAR). “We don’t need that in Los Altos – that’s not who we are.”
Calling out ‘nasty’ politicking
Dailey dismissed charges of negative campaigning.
“On the civility issue, I have run a positive campaign focused on my values and priorities, and pointing out contrasts with Anita Enander,” he said last week. “Just look at my ads, my digital strategy, my email outreach, mailers, campaign website and Facebook pages – all positive.”
Dailey also stood by his characterization of Enander.
“I think my biggest regret is likely to be that I let Anita get away with playing the victim, as an incumbent, when she has been the negative campaigner from the start,” he said. “She accuses her opposition of smearing her, but, if anything, Anita has been smeared by her own record. Her campaign has never once quoted any specific statements from me or my campaign with a citation showing the statements to be untrue.”
Residents on both sides accused the other candidate of lying and resorted to one-size-fits-all labels: Enander backers referred to the Dailey-Fligor base as favoring “special interests,” most notably for their support of a downtown theater. Enander’s supporters were labeled the “Never Change Anything” group.
In an interview with the Town Crier last week, LAR leader Wheeler remarked: “The mean-spiritedness of this year’s election cycle is unworthy of our city. Is this how we want to treat our neighbors? I sincerely hope not.”
Residents took note of the back-and-forth between the candidates, posting on Nextdoor and in the Town Crier comment sections to voice their frustrations. One commenter on the LAR interview with Enander on YouTube said that of their more than 25 years living in Los Altos, they “haven’t seen such nasty politics” like the city has experienced in the past year.
Los Altos Vice Mayor Sally Meadows, who is on tap to be appointed mayor for 2023 next month, acknowledged the lack of civility but noted this has been an issue in Los Altos going back multiple election cycles.
“Unfortunately, nastiness in politics is nothing new, even in Los Altos,” she said. “Just from my own experience running two years ago, there was a resident who spent well over $10,000 on negative two-page ads in the Town Crier along with mailers to all households in Los Altos; these were directed against three candidates, myself included. ‘Sign wars’ have been going on for decades. Threads on social media, especially Nextdoor, give a platform for misstatements and untruths. It is an unpleasant environment for those willing to volunteer their time to serve our community.”
Wheeler offered suggestions for ways residents could work to be more civil come election time.
“Elected city officials’ behavior sets the tone for the city – if they are rude, uncivil to each other, and to commissioners, city staff and/or their constituents, they are condoning uncivil behavior by every Los Altan,” she said. “Respect for your neighbors in this town should be stressed by everyone with a voice. And being respectful of those who have differing opinions is a must.
“We live in a democracy, where we have the rare privilege of being able to openly disagree with our elected officials without fear of persecution. This is something that we need to work on in Los Altos.”
