A week after the Nov. 8 election, results are becoming clearer and indicate decisive wins in all but a few races.
Postal mail ballots were tallied at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters through Tuesday. Countywide, approximately 36% of registered voters cast a ballot.
Los Altos City Council
Incumbent Neysa Fligor is the top vote-getter in the race for two open seats on the Los Altos City Council, comfortably in the lead with hundreds of votes more than second-place finisher Pete Dailey. The latest vote totals show a widening lead for newcomer Dailey over incumbent Mayor Anita Enander.
“I’m relieved and excited to be serving another four years,” Fligor said at an election-night party. “It’s validating to be recognized for the work you’ve done.”
“The residents have been heard,” said Dailey, secure in the assumption that his 400-plus vote lead over Enander would ultimately hold up. “I look forward to representing all of Los Altos, whether they voted for me or not.”
Enander, in the final weeks of her term as Los Altos mayor for 2022, did not respond to a Town Crier query seeking comment.
The race between Dailey and Enander was especially contentious, with supporters on both sides accusing the other of running a smear campaign. A Dailey rally the weekend before the election in Veterans Community Plaza triggered calls to the police about posted campaign signs that were not sanctioned by the city. City Manager Gabriel Engeland said there was no code violation. Dailey had reserved and paid for space at the plaza for his rally.
Mountain View
City Council
A clearer lead emerged in Mountain View, where the three council incumbents – Ellen Kamei, Alison Hicks and Lucas Ramirez – have outpaced challengers Justin Cohen and Li Zhang in the race for three open seats.
“I am incredibly grateful to the residents and community of Mountain View for re-electing me to another term,” said Kamei, the top vote-getter. “My colleagues and I worked collaboratively over the last four years. ... I believe the community recognized this, especially navigating the pandemic.”
School boards
• Mountain View Los Altos High School District: Incumbent Catherine Vonnegut has a clear lead in the race for three open seats. Newcomer Esmeralda Ortiz is in second place, with Thida Cornes ahead of Eric Mark in contention for the third seat.
“I am thrilled to continue on the board and shepherd the initiatives we have started,” Vonnegut said. “And I am excited to welcome two new members and hear fresh ideas and perspective to innovate in academic excellence and in wellness
activities.”
• Los Altos School District: LASD’s three incumbents – Vladimir Ivanovic, Bryan Johnson and Vaishali Sirkay – are likely to retain their seats on the board, with each maintaining a substantial lead over challenger Dr. Sara Farr.
“I am honored by the community’s ongoing faith in me and my fellow board members,” said Johnson, currently the top vote-getter. “We have put in a lot of work together, and the continuity of our team makes a real difference as we recover from
COVID, address economic uncertainty and pursue excellence for our schools and all of our students.”
• Cupertino Union School District: Newcomer Ava Chiao has secured one of three open seats on the board, even outperforming one of the incumbents. CUSD’s two incumbents, Satheesh Madhathil and Jerry Liu, also have fared well, with both leading Cupertino Mayor Darcy Paul by at least four percentage points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments