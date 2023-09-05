Los Altos- and Mountain View-based groups are raising money to support those affected by the Maui fires that destroyed Lahaina four weeks ago. Read about these efforts in the Sept. 6 issue of the Los Altos Town Crier. Also in this week’s issue:
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Stories
-
Los Altos Police investigating dead man found in parked vehicle
-
From hotel to housing: Crestview in Mtn. View to be transformed into 49 affordable units
-
Los Altos girls’ Scout troop overcomes high heat, typhoon in South Korea
-
Prep Roundup: MVHS volleyball team off to a 6-0 start after winning tourney
-
State approves Los Altos housing element
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments