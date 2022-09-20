In the September 21 Los Altos Town Crier, meet the school board candidates vying to guide Los Altos' elementary and intermediate schools. Also in this issue:
Trending Stories
Bike path tree removal has residents up in arms
MVLA Board of Trustees: 6 candidates compete for 3 seats
Akane owners retire after 33 years; Yoshi Sushi takes over Los Altos restaurant
LASD Board of Trustees: Four candidates compete for three open seats
Eagles set their sights on tennis title, but will have to get by Cupertino
