In the October 5 Los Altos Town Crier, learn about the new state-wide rule that requires multi-family rentals be replaced with rent-capped housing when they're redeveloped. In this week's issue: 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.