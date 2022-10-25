In the October 26 Los Altos Town Crier, learn about why Los Altos Hills and St. Nicholas Catholic School are at odds over a state-required housing plan. The town has put the church's 17-acre property on its list of possible future housing sites – but the Diocese of San Jose has no plans to sell or redevelop the site of its school, which is still very much in operation. Also in this week's issue:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.