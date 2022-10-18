In the October 19 Los Altos Town Crier, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's race remains one of the spicer election season stories, with candidates trading accusations and – in one case – raising a lot of money for this contest. Learn more on page 1. Also in this week's issue:
Trending Stories
-
MVLA Board of Trustees: 6 candidates compete for 3 seats
-
Arrest warrant issued for bankrupt developer after no-show in court
-
Q&A: Los Altos council candidates talk seniors and affordable housing
-
Water district race: Head-to-head match pits continuity against change
-
Mtn. View faces additional work on housing element; Los Altos waits & watches
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments