In the October 12 issue of the Los Altos Town Crier, an arrest warrant has been issued for bankrupt developer Vahe Tashjian after he failed to appear in court and deliver missing financial data – see page 4. Also in this week's issue:
Trending Stories
-
Understanding Autism: Is help available for parents of aggressive children with severe autism?
-
Massive MV housing plan OK’d for ECR
-
Q&A: Los Altos council candidates talk seniors and affordable housing
-
Effort underway to improve safety at downtown intersection
-
Los Altos snaps skid; Fagin’s career game leads Eagles to victory
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments