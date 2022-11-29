In the November 30 Los Altos Town Crier, feast your eyes on highlights from the 45th annual Los Altos Festival of Lights Parade – which saw mild weather, familiar faces and a newcomer at the fore, and a glowing Emerald City. Also in this week's issue:
• Unseasonably cold weather closes out fire season for Los Altos Hills, and there's even colder weather (and some rain) coming (page 4)
• The Los Altos High girls cross-country team wins its first state title (page 21)
• Gift-giving tips to prevent clutter from Your Home columnist Lyn Rogers (page 25)
