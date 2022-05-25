In the May 25 Los Altos Town Crier, hear about why some downtown Los Altos retailers question the scope of Los Altos' parklet program. Also in this issue:
- Construction of the new Rengstorff Park Aquatics Center has forced some vehicle dwellers to move.
- Mountain View's Community Services Agency explains why some in the local community are deeply concerned about the national shortage of baby formula.
- Local musical mainstays Ye Olde Towne Band and TACO make a summer comeback after the long COVID pause.
