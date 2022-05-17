In the May 18 Los Altos Town Crier, a quick march through the 75th annual Los Altos Kiwanis Pet Parade, complete with shoulder-born lizards and the steady beat of a one-person wood block percussion section (we see you, Egan musicians!). Also this week:
• Goats graze the Hills to prevent future blazes
• The Town Crier's (first? ever?) local ballet review, courtesy of arts reporter Jennah Pendleton
• A personal account of saying good-bye to the longtime family home
