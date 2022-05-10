In the May 11 Los Altos Town Crier, local reactions to the draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. – and the work being prepared in Santa Clara County to harbor women needing access to healthcare. Also this week:
• The LAHS grad who sold a fentanyl-laced drug to a former classmate, leading to his overdose death, was sentenced Friday to two years of probation
• Friends of the Library of Los Altos has found a permanent space for their work
• Where to check out a Pet Parade history exhibition this week in the run-up to Saturday's 75th animal-filled march down Main Street
(and much more)
