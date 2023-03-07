In the March 8 edition of the Los Altos Town Crier, Gary Hedden is celebrated as the 2023 Los Altan of the Year at the Los Altos History Museum. Automated license plate reading technology is a hot topic in both Los Altos and Los Altos Hills as each city considers ways to curb crime.

