In the March 30 Los Altos Town Crier, a look at new, better-protected lanes that may be in store for El Camino Real – and the continuing community mourning for a 13-year-old killed while cycling to school at the intersection of Grant Road and El Camino.
Also in this issue:
• Home tips from a local realtor on breathing new life into old living space
• A multitude of local spring events for your calendar, from this week's First Friday celebration to the awaited return of Hoppin' Hounds (April 16) and the return of Los Altos' Farmers Market (April 21)
• HyperSpace, the new arcade soft opening at 127 First Street.