In the March 29 edition of the Los Altos Town Crier, restaurants in downtown Los Altos reported financial losses after high winds and stormy conditions caused power outages on Tuesday, March 14. Much of downtown was without power from Tuesday, March 14 through the evening of Thursday, March 16.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.