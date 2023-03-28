In the March 29 edition of the Los Altos Town Crier, restaurants in downtown Los Altos reported financial losses after high winds and stormy conditions caused power outages on Tuesday, March 14. Much of downtown was without power from Tuesday, March 14 through the evening of Thursday, March 16.
