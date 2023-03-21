In the March 22, 2023 edition of the Town Crier, Los Altos looks near-apocalyptic as an intense wind storm takes down dozens of trees and leaves thousands out of power for up to four days. Downtown Los Altos resembled a ghost for most of last week as businesses shut down operations.

