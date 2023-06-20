In the June 21 issue of the Los Altos Town Crier, a Los Altos resident commissions a sculpture honoring the legacy of her husband and daughter who died in a boat fire in 2019. Also in this week’s issue:
- A 14-year-old Los Altos resident with 20 life-threatening food allergies stars in a film shown at the Cannes Film Festival. Learn about how he discovered his passion for acting on page 9.
- In our special section Travel Near & Far, reporter Christina Casillas discusses her love of Oaxaca, Mexico, where most of her family lives. Learn about the stunning sights and delectable foods on page 17.
- A local massage business is transforming into a wellness collective in downtown Los Altos. Learn more about Kua Wellness on page 20.
