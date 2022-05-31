In the June 1 Los Altos Town Crier, a guide to the free summer events starting up in Mountain View, with dancing for adults and play parties (and dancing) for kids. Also in this issue,
• The demise of pickleball dreams in Los Altos
• A spike in parking lot auto burglaries and the volunteer foot patrols that have responded
• A first candidate throws his hat in the ring for Los Altos City Council – Pete Dailey is running for a seat come November. Who will join him in the race?
