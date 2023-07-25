Vapes are illegally being sold in Los Altos and Mountain View, an investigative report shows. Who is enforcing local policy and statewide law that bans the sale of certain tobacco products? Learn more about local tobacco use in the July 26 issue of the Los Altos Town Crier. Also in this week’s issue:
- GreenTown summer interns conclude their six-week program by presenting an electricity brochure and a vegan cookbook on page 9.
- A new school for students with special needs will be open for the upcoming school year in Mountain View. Learn more about the Uncommonly Awesome Learning Lab on page 20.
- Garages typically take up 15% of a home’s square footage. Learn how to make the efficient use of your garage on page 22.
