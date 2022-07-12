In the July 13 Los Altos Town Crier digital edition – click on it at left – hear from Los Altos' new police chief about why she left a huge transit agency to head to our small town. Also new this week:
• Are COVID tests at Los Altos schools really costing $300 per student per test? Learn about the arcane world of COVID test billing and what price ultimately gets paid – and by whom. Page 14.
• Approximately 300 voters ended up tipping Measure G to success, a reminder that for local races your vote really can have an outsized impact. More final election results on page 7.
• The detente between pickleball and tennis factions may have found a peaceful resolution – if only parking doesn't present too great a pickle (sorry). Page 1.
