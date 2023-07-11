California once again rejected Los Altos’ housing element, and Mayor Sally Meadows thinks Los Altos is being “held to a different standard than other cities.” Learn why Los Altos is having difficulties with its housing element in the July 12 issue of the Los Altos Town Crier. Also in this week’s issue:

