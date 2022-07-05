In the July 6 Los Altos Town Crier, learn about the emergency number - 988 – that activates July 16 across the country. Santa Clara County officials hope it makes it faster, easier and more efficient to connect to local mental health services. Also in this week's paper:
• Big Basin is set to re-open, with help from a local nonprofit (pg 9)
• Outdoor movie nights kick off in Mountain (pg 13)
• Our local cycling columnist describes how to build the "sixth sense" that can help save your life on the road – but requires some attention and practice (pg 17)
