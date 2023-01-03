In the January 4 Los Altos Town Crier, learn more about our "Los Altan of the Year" Gary Hedden, the ubiquitous volunteer whose leadership stretches across environmental, historical and cycling communities in los Altos. Also in the first issue of 2023:
• Columnist Blanche Shaheen walks you through how and where to buy fish for a locally-sourced January dinner
• On the Road examines the unusual price-drop of the Chevy Bolt, with specs on this unusually affordable 2023 model
• Dive into the world of kombucha with local entrepreneur Tracy Desmond, whose fermented drinks are on tap in downtown Los Altos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments