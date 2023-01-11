In the January 11 issue of the Los Altos Town Crier, Los Altans face uncharacteristically severe weather, but fare well in terms of infrastructural damage when compared to the rest of the Bay Area. Also in this week's issue:
Trending Stories
-
No major damage reported in Los Altos following Wednesday storm
-
Elderly woman sexually battered at local care facility
-
Santa Clara Valley Lives: Remembering Phil Doetsch, a man who loved Los Altos Heritage Orchard
-
County library district – including Los Altos branches – ranked No. 2 in nation
-
LA teen stars as featured contestant on Food Network’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments