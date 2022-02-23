In this week's Town Crier, hear from the Los Altos High grad cast as Larry Bird in a new HBO series debuting March 6.
Read on for:
• The story of Leland "Lee S. Smith, a Black man who volunteered as a founding member of Los Altos' fire department in the 1930s
• Project details on one of the local parcels that may receive project approval under SB9 after years of public hearings under the old approval regime
• Pointers from our local garden columnist on the native plants that can make your landscape more fire resistant (and habitat-friendly)
And don't forget to also explore this month's Family Spotlight Magazine.