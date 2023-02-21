In the Feb. 15 Los Altos Town Crier, the infamous Cuesta Drive speed tables are removed but are set to be replaced with more appropriately sized humps by the end of the month. Also in this week's issue:
Trending Stories
-
Two Los Altos Hills property owners testing state’s ‘builder’s remedy’
-
New state law makes Foothill-De Anza administrators nervous for future
-
Native of Los Altos progresses from intern to director of volunteer operations for nonprofit
-
Los Altos teen stars as featured contestant on Food Network’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’
-
Socially Inept roasts Silicon Valley in monthly show in Mountain View
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments