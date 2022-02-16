In this week's Los Altos Town Crier,
The Los Altos City Council approves two new dog parks, one at Hillview, the other at McKenzie Park.
County Supervisor Joe Simitian is proposing that Santa Clara County purchase the Lehigh Cement plant in Cupertino near the Los Altos border.
Homeowners in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, and Mountain View have begun to file SB9 applications which allows them to split their lots in two.
The giveaway of free covid-19 test kits only lasted about an hour before officials at the Los Altos Library ran out of them last week.
And two local girls soccer teams are vying for the top spot in the CCS playoffs.
