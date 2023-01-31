In the February 1 issue of the Town Crier, see festive photos of Mountain View’s Lunar New Year Celebration at the city’s community center Saturday. Also in this issue:
Trending Stories
State Street Market closes temporarily for redo
Delivering friendship: Popular downtown mailman to retire after 36 years
Beavers are back: Photos prove Los Altos resident’s theory that rodents reside in county
Los Altos council adopts housing element
St. Francis High unveils large new collaborative STEM facility
