In the August 31 Los Altos Town Crier we celebrate all things celebratory with a special section on birthdays, new babies, and two local weddings with deeply personal style, from puppies to cowboy boots – peruse them all on pages 3 and 25 to 29. Also in this week's issue:
Trending Stories
-
Man falls to death from parking structure in Mtn. View
-
Prized possessions: Los Altos resident collects teapots, rabbits and ‘rotten’ pears
-
Los Altos students’ autonomous robots conquer International Botball Tournament
-
Los Altos Hills council unhappy with driveway width requirements
-
A season of change for LA, MV football
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments