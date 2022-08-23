In the August 24 Los Altos Town Crier, take a look at the long political career of a local community leader – if you were a Democratic candidate in Santa Clara County and wanted to get elected, you went to see Emy Thurber. Also in this week's issue:
Trending Stories
-
Updated: Hidden Villa cancels all camps after key staff quit, citing structural racism
-
Midpen imposes contract on rangers
-
Commission pumps the brakes on electrification
-
LA, LAH deemed exclusionary as they prep housing plans
-
Los Altos students’ autonomous robots conquer International Botball Tournament
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments