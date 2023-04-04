In the April 5 edition of the Los Altos Town Crier, see photos from the Downtown Los Altos Easter Egg Hunt, in which children searched for 4,000 plastic eggs along downtown streets, approximately 250 containing gift certificates to local stores. Also on page 1, Los Altos reaffirms its military equipment policy amid concerns about the lack of city transparency and opportunity to comment on the policy.
• Locals mourn the loss of oak trees at the civic center after the city opts to remove the trees which were determined to be diseased, dying and a threat to public safety — more on page 4.
• Foothill-De Anza Community College District Board of Trustees member Gilbert Wong is censured by his fellow board members amid allegations of anti-Black discrimination and harassment toward the president of De Anza College — more on page 5.
• The Almond Avenue cycle track has proven successful for Los Altos High School student transportation despite some confusion about how it works — more on page 18.
• Columnist Mike Hagerty reviews the new BMw X7 SUV and Toyota Camry Hybrid in the monthly On the Road section on page 21.
