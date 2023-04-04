In the April 5 edition of the Los Altos Town Crier, see photos from the Downtown Los Altos Easter Egg Hunt, in which children searched for 4,000 plastic eggs along downtown streets, approximately 250 containing gift certificates to local stores. Also on page 1, Los Altos reaffirms its military equipment policy amid concerns about the lack of city transparency and opportunity to comment on the policy.

