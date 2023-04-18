In the April 19 edition of the Los Altos Town Crier, the controversy surrounding automated license plate readers heats up ahead of the next Los Altos city council discussion.
Trending Stories
-
Repercussions of Proposition 19 hit close to home for Los Altos native
-
LA council OKs new outdoor dining plan
-
Leaving a legacy: Downtown Los Altos jewelry shop closes after 32 years, but its impact lives on
-
Local screenwriter wins grant for ‘The Pain-Free Day’
-
State Street Market revamps, adds vendors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments