In the April 12 edition of the Los Altos Town Crier, environmental activists and housing advocates alike question the viability of 2100 Woods Lane as a potential development site for Los Altos' sixth-cycle housing development. Parts of the land are a riparian habitat and home to an endangered species despite the city considering it ripe for development.
Trending Stories
-
Los Altos “Kids Baking Championship” winner has his eyes on new prizes
-
Repercussions of Proposition 19 hit close to home for Los Altos native
-
Los Altos High principal announces retirement
-
Santa Clara Valley Lives: Moffett Museum shows moon rocks and more to honor airfield’s 90th birthday
-
Spotlight On Art: Arts Los Altos installs mural on Tal Palo patio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments