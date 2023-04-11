In the April 12 edition of the Los Altos Town Crier, environmental activists and housing advocates alike question the viability of 2100 Woods Lane as a potential development site for Los Altos' sixth-cycle housing development. Parts of the land are a riparian habitat and home to an endangered species despite the city considering it ripe for development.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.