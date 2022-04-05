In the April 6 Los Altos Town Crier, take a tour of the new condo developments that continue to build out the First Street "canyon" (and learn more about that not-so-fond nickname). Also in this week's issue:
• A Los Altos High School student's death from apparent fentanyl overdose has community grieving, assessing what to do next
• Wastewater surveillance can tell us a lot about local virus presence, a lot faster than nose-swab testing – we look into why
• Rancho dentist Kevin Sawyer's practice has been a local institution, and he's heading off into retirement after a lifetime of serving fellow humans, even if he had to deal with a lot of teeth along the way.