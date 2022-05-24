The Los Altos-famous Ye Olde Towne Band is slated to resume its traditional schedule of summer concerts 1:30-3:30 p.m. the last Sunday of each month, beginning this week at Shoup Park, 400 University Ave.
Band liaison Susan Lange said the musicians are excited to be back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and they hope to see both familiar and new faces at the concerts.
“It’s fun, it’s casual and it’s free,” she said.
Ye Olde Town Band is a nonprofit group open to musicians of all skill levels who play wind or percussion instruments. The band has performed in Los Altos since 1972, and is now sponsored by the city of Los Altos, BridgePoint at Los Altos, the Kiwanis Club and the Rotary Club of Los Altos.
The monthly concerts are open to all ages, with featured music ranging from “rousing marches to popular musicals,” according to band reps.
Attendees may bring a picnic lunch, use the park barbecues to grill food or bring folding chairs and blankets to sit and listen to the music. There is also a playground nearby for children to play in during the concert.
After Sunday’s season opener, concerts are scheduled June 26, July 31, Aug. 28 and Sept. 25.
For more information on the band, visit windband.org/oldtowne.
